GParted 1.3 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support

GParted, the open-source and free partition editor software based on parted, has been updated to version 1.3, a release that brings new features and various improvements.

GParted 1.3 comes more than three months after GParted 1.2, which was the first release to introduce support for the exFAT file system. This new release improves exFAT support by adding the ability to read file system usage, as well as to set or update the UUID of exFAT partitions.

On top of that, GParted 1.3 adds support for resizing open LUKS2 encryption mappings with passphrase, restores the detection of encrypted file systems, improves support for the Reiser4 file system, and addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances to make your disk partitioning tasks easier.

For example, it fixes a crash that occurred in the ‘Create New Partition’ dialog when changing partition type, fixes an issue that prevents GParted from hanging when non-named device is hung, and addresses a crash probing libparted unrecognized encrypted file system.

This release also adds an Ukrainian translation of the documentation and updates numerous other language translations. For more details, you can study the release notes.

You can download GParted 1.3 right now from the official website, but only the source code is provided, which needs to be compiled. If you want to use this new release on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you’ll have to wait a while for it to arrive in the stable repositories, or wait for the GParted Live 1.3 system.

Last updated 7 hours ago