GParted 1.5 Enables Repair When Checking exFAT File Systems

GParted 1.5 open-source and free partition editor for graphically managing disk partitions is now available for download as a maintenance update that addresses various issues and brings a few enhancements.

GParted 1.5 is here almost a year after GParted 1.4, but appears to be a small update to the very popular partition editor utility that only enables repair support when checking exFAT file systems, increases the minimum size for XFS filesystems to 300MB, and adds resolves FAT16/32 label and UUID issues under Alpine Linux.

This release also brings a few improvements for the Btrfs file system, which require btrfs-progs 4.5 or later to be installed on your GNU/Linux system, and fixes an issue where the path used to resize a Btrfs file system needs to be a directory.

Support for the NTFS file system was improved as well in GParted 1.5 by addressing a crash that occurred when copying an NTFS partition over 2TB. On top of that, the new GParted release implements a mechanism that erases all Promise FastTrack RAID signatures.

Several other issues were resolved in this update, which also updates multiple language translations. Check out the release notes for extra reading and other technical details.

You can download GParted 1.5 right now from the official website. The GParted Live project hasn’t been updated yet to include GParted 1.5, so you’ll have to wait a few more days if you rely on it for using GParted. You should also check you distro’s stable repositories in the coming days for the new GParted release.

If you’re not in the know, GParted can be used to resize, copy/paste, move, delete, check, and label disk partitions without any data loss, as well as to set new UUIDs. It currently supports EXT2/3/4, Btrfs, XFS, ReiserFS/Reiser4, linux-swap, LVM2 PV, NILFS2, exFAT, FAT16/32, NTFS, HFS/HFS+, UDF, and UFS file systems.

