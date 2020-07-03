GParted Live System Gets New Release, Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.7

Steven Shiau’s extremely useful GParted Live system received a new update that bumps the Linux kernel to version 5.7 and rebases underlying GNU/Linux operating system on the latest Debian Sid repositories.

Synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) software repositories as of July 1st, 2020, the GParted Live 1.1.0-3 release is now available for download, the first to be powered by the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series. Linux kernel 5.7.6 is included by default to provide users with support for newer hardware.

Besides the kernel bump, the new release is also here to address several bugs present in previous versions. For example, it fixes a regression discovered in version 1.1.0-2 (i686) that made the GParted Live system to fail to boot on 64-bit UEFI machines.

In addition, it this release also fixes an issue with the Netsurf web browser that made it crash for some websites, such as the Arch Linux Wiki at wiki.archlinux.org.

Of course, the new version also includes all the latest package versions and security patches from upstream, so it’s the most up-to-date release of this very useful tool for creating, reorganizing, and deleting disk partitions based on the well-known GParted open-source partition editor.

You can download GParted Live 1.1.0-3 right now from the official website for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. Please note that this release might not work properly on older Acer Aspire laptops, so you’ll have to boot it using the GParted Live (Safe graphics setting, vga-normal) option from Other modes.

As usual, the developers also noted the fact that this new GParted Live release has been successfully tested on VirtualBox, VMware, BIOS, UEFI, and physical computers with AMD/ATI, Intel, and Nvidia graphics.