GUADEC 2020 Kicks Off Today as GNOME’s First Virtual Conference

The GUADEC 2020 (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) event kicks off today until July 28th as GNOME’s first online conference in the coronavirus era.

The time has come for the summer Linux conferences to open their doors to virtual visitors, and GUDEC 2020 is the first major Linux conference to switch to an online format. The event was supposed to take place in Zacatecas, Mexico, but as you can imagine, everyone is adapting every day to respond to the needs created by the COVID-19 crisis, which affects us all.

GUADEC 2020 is the place where GNOME users and developers from all over the world gather together to share knowledge and discuss upcoming features of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment, which is used by numerous Linux-based operating systems, including Ubuntu, Debian, openSUSE, Fedora, and many others.

This year, due to the virtual format, GUADEC 2020 is open to everyone. So, if in the past you couldn’t attend GUADEC because of the money issue, now you finally can. I speak for myself too, of course, as I’m finally able to attend GUADEC and I can’t be more happy about it.

To attend the event, all you have to do is register on the official website. All they require is your name and email address, but if you have the means, you can also donate a small amount to the GNOME Project to help them with the costs associated with running the online event, or even volunteer to help with organizing GUADEC.

During GUADEC 2020, the development team will talk about some of the most exciting features coming to the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, due for release on September 16th, 2020, as well as other GNOME related stuff. Personally, I can’t wait to attend GUADEC, so see you there everyone!

#GUADEC 2020 starts today! We're kicking things off with the opening at 14:40 UTC in Track 1. Make sure to register and check your email to get the links and access codes needed to join: https://t.co/97gXZiomRy pic.twitter.com/5oPdgJNJy7 — GNOME (@gnome) July 22, 2020