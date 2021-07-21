GUADEC 2021 Online Conference Kicks Off for the GNOME 41 Desktop Environment

GNOME’s annual GNOME Users And Developers European Conference (GUADEC) kicked off as an online event that will last until Sunday, July 25th, 2021.

GUADEC 2021 is the second conference to take place online as a virtual event instead of a physical venue, and that’s because the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting us. However, the best part about virtual conferences is that it won’t cost you a dime and you can join from the comfort of your living room.

GUADEC 2021 is for shaping up the future of the GNOME desktop environment, especially the upcoming GNOME 41 release, as GNOME users and developers from all over the world will gather together to share their knowledge and discuss the new features and changes.

GNOME 41 promises major enhancements, such as a more powerful and feature-full Epiphany web browser, an improved GNOME Boxes virtualization software with audio playback support for VNC connections and support for latest distro releases, an improved GNOME Calculator app with adaptive preferences window, as well as a more functional GNOME Maps app with improved formatting of population and altitudes in the place bubbles.

The theme of the GUADEC 2021 conference is “Future-Proofing FOSS” as GNOME is always trying to find new ways to build future-proof technologies and better integrate free and Open Source software into our lives.

“GNOME is always anticipating the future and looking to innovate and build better for whatever the future may hold, whether it’s with events, technologies, or ways to empower users and integrate free and open source software into our lives,” said the GNOME Foundation.

If you’re interested in attending GUADEC 2021, you first have to register your presence on the official website, for free. Also there, you’ll find the entire timetable for all five days of the event, as well as details about keynote speakers, social events, and speaker list.

The entire conference will also be live streamed on GNOME’s YouTube channel, so if you care about the GNOME desktop environment and you’re interested to see what the GNOME devs have in store for the next major release, go ahead and enjoy this year’s GUADEC event!

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

Last updated 12 hours ago