HandBrake 1.3.3 Open-Source Video Converter Brings Better SSA and Flatpak Support, More

Open-source and cross-platform HandBrake 1.3.3 video converter has been released today with several improvements and bug fixes.

This release improves support for MKV files by fixing an issue that made ISO 639-2/B language codes not to be set correctly, which affected Hebrew, Indonesian, Japanese, and Yiddish languages, and improves Intel QSV memory footprint and H.265 memory buffer size as needed by newer Intel Media SDK.

HandBrake 1.3.3 also adds better support for SSA (SubStation Alpha) subtitles by fixing a handling issue of overlapping imported SSA subtitles and improving support for out-of-order SSA subtitles. Also improved is Flatpak support, especially the build efficiency of the Intel QSV Flatpak plugin.

This release comes with support for the latest FFmpeg 4.2.3 open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework, which is needed for decoding and filters, as well as a new patch for improving the cross compilation of the libdav1d AV1 decoding library included in FFmpeg 4.2 using GCC 10.x or later.

Among other noteworthy changes, HandBrake 1.3.3 improves support for video sources where the pixel format can’t be identified in a timely way, implements logging to identify where hardware support is disabled, and fixes an issue where full range video files were identified as limited range after conversion when using filters.

HandBrake 1.3.3 is available for download right now from GitHub as a source tarball for Linux OS integrators or as a Flatpak for everyone else who want to install this latest release right now. Ubuntu users or those using an Ubuntu-based distro can also use the official PPA by running these commands.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:stebbins/handbrake-releases sudo apt update && sudo apt install handbrake-gtk