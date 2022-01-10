HandBrake 1.5 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released with Better Flatpak Support

HandBrake 1.5 open-source and cross-platform video transcoder program is now available for download with various improvements and better Flatpak support.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.4, the HandBrake 1.5 update is here to further improve support for the Flatpak universal binary format by updating the dependencies to the Freedesktop Platform 21.08 and GNOME 41 stack, updating the Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5, and fixing several potential race conditions in the Flatpak build process.

This means that the next time you’re updating or installing HandBrake as a Flatpak on your GNU/Linux distribution, you’ll notice more stability and better compatibility with recent GNU/Linux technologies.

OHandBrake 1.5 is also here to update Intel Quick Sync support to use the Intel oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL), update the video engine to remember chroma sample location information, update many of the internal libraries (FFmpeg 4.4.1, FreeType 2.11.1, HarfBuzz 3.1.2, libdav1d 0.9.2, Fribidi 1.0.11, libass 0.15.2, libjpeg-turbo 2.1.2, libogg 1.3.5, libvpx 1.11.0, zimg 3.0.3, Jansson 2.14), and add Corsican (Corsu) translation.

Several bugs were squashed in this release to improve the FFmpeg AAC audio encoder’s quality mode scale range, MP2 audio sources not utilizing the fallback encoder when pass through is disabled, as well as captions pass through durations.

It also fixes a filter settings issue leading to incorrect filters being added to jobs and an issue affecting machines powered by older Intel CPUs that caused the command-line interface to fail to initialize.

Last but not least, several language translations have been updated, including Dutch, French, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Swedish. Various other smaller bugs were fixed as well.

You can download HandBrake 1.5 right now from the official website as a Flatpak package that you can install either from Flathub or manually using the commands below, as well as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux distributions.

flatpak install fr.handbrake.ghb flatpak --user install HandBrake-1.5.0-x86_64.flatpak

