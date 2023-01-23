HandBrake 1.6.1 Fixes Intel QSV Hardware Detection on Linux, Adds Missing Translations

HandBrake 1.6.1 has been released today as the first bugfix update to the latest stable HandBrake 1.6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoding software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

HandBrake 1.6 was released about three weeks ago, but it looks like some bugs and crashes managed to squeeze into the final release. For Linux users, HandBrake 1.6.1 is here to address the detection of Intel QSV hardware, though the devs note the fact that this is only a partial fix, for now.

Also for Linux, the HandBrake release addresses a potential crash that occurred when canceling an Intel QSV encode operation, adds missing format strings to allow you to build the software from sources with the -Werror=format-security option, and adds missing translations (Bulgarian, Corsican, Dutch, German, and Spanish).

For all platforms, HandBrake 1.6.1 also fixes a potential decoder issue that could cause audio desync and improves the command line by fixing the inability to name external subtitle tracks using the --subname option.

HandBrake 1.6.1 is available for download right now from the official website as a Flatpak app that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution. You can also install HandBrake from Flathub, but it take a while for the latest version to arrive there lately.

However, before updating your installations, the developers remind users to make sure there are no pending encodes in the queue and that they have a recent backup of their custom presets and app preferences.

If you’re interested in the changes implemented for the macOS and Windows platforms in this release, visit the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you want to compile HandBrake yourself.

