Here’s How to Upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3 to Linux Mint 20

It’s official! You can now upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” installations to the latest release, Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana,” as the Linux Mint project just opened the upgrade path today.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 computers to Linux Mint 20, the wait is finally over. The Linux Mint project announced today that it’s now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 19.3 installations to Linux Mint 20, but only 64-bit versions.

As you probably know already, Linux Mint 20 is a 64-bit only system. Linux Mint 19.3 was the last release to offer support for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Therefore, you’ll only be able to upgrade 64-bit Linux Mint 19.3 systems using the following instructions.

If you don’t know which architecture you have, run the dpkg --print-architecture command in the Terminal app. Also, before upgrading, make sure you have a recent backup of all your important files on an external disk drive or USB thumb and apply all available updates for your Linux Mint 19.3 system.

To apply the updates, open the Update Manager utility from the Administration menu, click the ‘Refresh’ button, then the ‘Select All’ button, and finally the ‘Install Updates’ button. Reboot your computer after successfully installing all available updates.

How to upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3 to Linux Mint 20

To upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” installation to Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana,” you will first need to install the latest Linux Mint upgrade tool using the apt install mintupgrade command in the Terminal app.

Then, download the necessary packages for the upgrade using the mintupgrade download command. Once all the packages have been downloaded, it’s time to install them and upgrade the system using the mintupgrade upgrade command.

In case you have some foreign packages that don’t have a newer version on Linux Mint 20 or no longer exist, you will have to downgrade them by opening the Software Sources utility from the Administration menu, then click on ‘Downgrade Foreign Packages’, select all foreign packages and click ‘Downgrade.’ You can also choose to remove them by clicking ‘Remove Foreign Packages.’

That’s it! Enjoy Linux Mint 20.