Here’s Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone – Video

UBports’ Marius Gripsgård has shared today on YouTube a more in depth overview of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system on the PinePhone Linux phone.

The PinePine is already shipping to customers who pre-ordered the BraveHeart edition, but the new Linux phone doesn’t ship with an operating system pre-installed. Several options are available though, including Ubuntu Touch and Plasma Mobile.

Its makers, PINE64, are currently waiting for a Linux mobile OS vendor to port their operating system to the PinePhone before shipping the second edition in spring 2020, and I really hope that Ubuntu Touch will be the first option they choose.

Marius Gripsgård and his team at UBports are working day and night to make the Ubuntu-based mobile OS run out-of-the-box and without issues on the PinePhone, and the UBports developer just posted a video to show us the progress so far.

Ubuntu Touch runs smoothly on the PinePhone

As you can see in the video below, Ubuntu Touch runs quite smoothly on the PinePhone. Several things work very well, including SMS text messages and calls, YouTube, audio (thought it’s a bit “funky”), volume buttons, and power button.

What also works is the OpenStore, from where you can install additional apps. Most probably, many other apps will work as well, but for now the developers will focus on the hardware, as audio is a bit “funky,” according to Marius Gripsgård.

The PinePhone comes with impressive hardware, including an Allwinner A64 Quad-Core processor, Mali 400 MP2 GPU, 2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC flash storage, and a generous 5.95″ display capable of 1440×720 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Connectivity wise, PinePhone features a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP, GPS with GPS-A and GLONASS support, and a bootable Micro SD slot. All this can be yours for only $149.99 USD and you can buy one right now from the PINE64 store.

Ubuntu Touch running on PinePhone

Image: PINE64