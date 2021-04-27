How to Upgrade Fedora Linux 33 to Fedora Linux 34

Users of the Fedora Linux 33 release can now upgrade their installations to the recently released Fedora Linux 34, so here’s a quick and painless tutorial for those who don’t know yet how to upgrade their Fedora Linux installations.

Fedora Linux 34 is out today and it’s packed with lots of goodies, including the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition, Linux kernel 5.11, improved Btrfs file system, Wayland by default for the KDE Plasma spin, PipeWire as default sound management system, and much more.

As expected, Fedora Linux 33 users will want to upgrade their installations right now to enjoy the new features. And, to achieve that, you will first have to ensure that your Fedora Linux 33 installation is up to date by installing all the updates that are available in the software repositories.

For that, you can use either a graphical package manager like GNOME Software or Plasma Discover, or the DNF command-line package manager by running the sudo dnf upgrade --refresh command in a terminal emulator.

If you already did that and your Fedora Linux 33 installation is up to date, you can proceed with the upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 by opening the GNOME Software app, clicking to the Updates tab and then clicking on the “Download” button on the “Fedora 34 is Now Available” notification to fetch the upgrade packages.

Fedora 34 Now Available

If you don’t see the “Fedora 34 is Now Available” notification, try using the reload button at the top left of the Software window to fresh the repositories. It usually takes a while for all systems to be able to see the upgrade notification after a new Fedora Linux release, so be patient.

If you really can’t wait, you can use the command line. All you have to do is open the Terminal app and paste the commands below, one by one, hitting the Enter key after each one. Wait for the first command to finish before running the second command.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=34 sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot



Upgrading Fedora 33 to Fedora 34

Whatever method you choose, once the upgrade packages have been downloaded, you will be prompted to reboot your system, so do so as soon as possible for the upgrade process to begin, which will take some time depending on the specs of your personal computer.

Once the upgrade process finishes, you’ll be able to login into your brand-new Fedora Linux 34 installation. Enjoy!

Fedora Linux 34

