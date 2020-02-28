HP Linux Imaging and Printing Driver Now Supports Linux Mint 19.3

HPLIP, the HP Linux Imaging and Printing driver for Linux-based operating systems, has a new version that adds supports for several new HP printers and scanners, as well as the latest Linux Mint release.

HPLIP 3.20.2 is out with support for new HP laser printers, including HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1200n, HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1201n, HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1200nw, HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202nw, HP Neverstop Laser 1000n, HP Neverstop Laser 1001nw, HP Laser NS MFP 1005n, and HP Laser NS 1020n.

Additionally, the new version supports several HP ScanJet scanners, including the HP ScanJet Pro 2000 s2, HP ScanJet Pro 3000 s4, HP ScanJet Pro N4000 snw1, HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow 5000 s5, and HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow N7000 snw1.

But, what’s probably more important for Linux users is that the HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.20.2 driver adds support for the Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” distribution. So if you’re running Linux Mint 19.3 and have a HP printer or scanner, you’ll have to install HPLIP 3.20.2 to make it work.

I’ve noticed some users complaining on the HPLIP website that Linux Mint 19.3 wasn’t recognized by HPLIP, so I guess support is now implemented for this distro. However, new Linux OS releases come all the time so the HPLIP developers need to keep the pace with them, Manjaro 19.0 being the latest that needs to be supported.

If you’re using a HP printer or scanner with your GNU/Linux distribution, I recommend installing the latest HPLIP 3.20.2 driver, which you can download from your distro’s repositories or the official website, as it enables some extra features.