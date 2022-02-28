HP Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20.3 and elementary OS 6.1

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.22.2, a release that adds support for recent Linux Mint, elementary OS, and RHEL distributions, as well as numerous new HP printers.

HPLIP 3.22.2 is here two and a half months after the HPLIP 3.21.12 release, which only added support for the Fedora Linux 35, elementary OS 6, and MX Linux 21 distributions, to add support for more recent distributions, including Linux Mint 20.3, elementary OS 6.1, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5.

This means that you can now use your HP printer or scanner device on any of these GNU/Linux distributions if you install the new HP Linux Imaging and Printing version.

HPLIP 3.22.2 also adds support for numerous printers from the HP LaserJet Tank MFP family, including the 1602a, 1602w, 1604w, 2602dn, 2602sdn, 2602sdw, 2602dw, 2604dw, 2604sdw, 2603dw, 2603sdw, 2605sdw, 2606dn, 2606sdn, 2606sdw, 2606dw, 2606dc, 1005, 1005w, and 1005nw models.

In addition, it adds support for the HP LaserJet Tank 1502a, HP LaserJet Tank 1502w, HP LaserJet Tank 1504w, HP LaserJet Tank 2502dw, HP LaserJet Tank 2502dn, HP LaserJet Tank 2504dw, HP LaserJet Tank 2503dw, HP LaserJet Tank 2506dw, HP LaserJet Tank 2506d, HP LaserJet Tank 2506dn, HP LaserJet Tank 1020, HP LaserJet Tank 1020w, and HP LaserJet Tank 1020nw printers.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.22.2 release is available for download right now from the official website. To install the new version, select your favorite distro from the drop-down list and download the automatic installer.

Don’t hesitate to follow the instructions provided by HP to correctly install the HP Linux Imaging and Printing drivers on your GNU/Linux distribution.

