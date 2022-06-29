HP Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Fedora 36

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.22.6, a release that adds support for recent Ubuntu, Fedora, and MX Linux distributions, as well as numerous new HP printers.

HPLIP 3.22.6 is here exactly two months after the HPLIP 3.22.4 release, which only added support for the Manjaro Linux 21.2 distribution and several new printers, to add support for more recent distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Fedora Linux 36, and MX Linux 21.1.

This means that you can now use your HP printer or scanner device on any of these new Fedora, Ubuntu or MX Linux distributions if you install the HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.22.6 version, which is available for download right now from the official website as automatic installers.

The HPLIP 3.22.6 also adds support for numerous printers from the HP Color LaserJet Managed family, including MFP E785dn, MFP E78523dn, MFP E78528dn, MFP E786dn, MFP E786 Core Printer, MFP E78625dn, Flow MFP E786z, Flow MFP E78625z, MFP E78630dn, Flow MFP E78630z, MFP E78635dn, Flow MFP E78635z, MFP E877dn, MFP E877 Core Printer, MFP E87740dn, Flow MFP E877z, Flow MFP E87740z, MFP E87750dn, Flow MFP E87750z, MFP E87760dn, Flow MFP E87760z, MFP E87770dn, and Flow MFP E87770z.

Several new printers from the HP LaserJet Managed family are also supported in this release, namely MFP E731dn, MFP E731 Core Printer, MFP E73130dn, Flow MFP E731z, Flow MFP E73130z, MFP E73135dn, Flow MFP E73135z, MFP E73140dn, Flow MFP E73140z, MFP E826dn, MFP E826 Core Printer, MFP E82650dn, Flow MFP E826z, Flow MFP E82650z, MFP E82660dn, Flow MFP E82660z, MFP E82670dn, Flow MFP E82670z, MFP E730dn, MFP E73025dn, and MFP E73030dn.

Last but not least, HPLIP 3.22.6 supports new printers from the HP LaserJet Pro family, including MFP 3101fdwe, MFP 3101fdw, MFP 3102fdwe, MFP 3102fdw, MFP 3103fdw, MFP 3104fdw, MFP 3101fdne, MFP 3101fdn, MFP 3102fdne, MFP 3102fdn, MFP 3103fdn, MFP 3104fdn, 3001dwe, 3001dw, 3002dwe, 3002dw, 3003dw, 3004dw, 3001dne, 3001dn, 3002dne, 3002dn, 3003dn, and 3004dn.

Image credits: HP

