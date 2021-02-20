HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Fedora 33 and Manjaro 20.2

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.21.2, a release that adds support for some of the latest GNU/Linux distributions and lots of new HP printers.

HPLIP 3.21.2 is here more than two months after version 3.20.11, which only added support for the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) and Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 “Buster” operating systems. This new release adds support for the Fedora 33, Manjaro 20.2, Debian GNU/Linux 10.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3, 7.9, 7.8, and 7.7 operating systems.

In addition, HPLIP 3.21.2 adds support for a plethora of new printers, including HP LaserJet Enterprise M406dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise M407dn, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M430f, HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M431f, HP LaserJet Managed E40040dn, HP LaserJet Managed MFP E42540f, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M455dn, HP Color LaserJet Managed E45028dn, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M480f, and HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E47528f.

The list of newly supported printers continues with HP PageWide XL 3920 MFP, HP PageWide XL 4200 Printer, HP PageWide XL 4200 Multifunction Printer, HP PageWide XL 4700 Printer, HP PageWide XL 4700 Multifunction Printer, HP PageWide XL 5200 Printer, HP PageWide XL 5200 Multifunction Printer, and HP PageWide XL 8200 Printer.

Furthermore, numerous HP LaserJet models are now supported, including M207d, M208d, M209d, M210d, M212d, M211d, M209dw, M209dwe, M210dw, M210dwe, M212dw, M212dwe, M208dw, M207dw, M211dw, MFP M234dw, MFP M234dwe, MFP M233d, MFP M232d, MFP M235d, MFP M237d, MFP M236d, MFP M232dw, MFP M232dwc, MFP M233dw, MFP M236dw, MFP M235dw, MFP M235dwe, MFP M237dwe, MFP M237dw, MFP M232sdn, MFP M233sdn, MFP M236sdn, MFP M234sdn, MFP M234sdne, MFP M235sdn, MFP M235sdne, MFP M237sdne, MFP M237sdn, MFP M232sdw, MFP M233sdw, MFP M236sdw, MFP M234sdw, MFP M234sdwe, MFP M235sdw, MFP M235sdwe, MFP M237sdwe, and MFP M237sdw.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.21.2 release is available for download right now from the official website. Select your favorite distro from the list and download the automatic installer, which can be easily installed using these instructions.

Last updated 2 days ago