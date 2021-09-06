HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20.2 and RHEL 8.4

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.21.8, a release that adds support for some recent GNU/Linux distributions and new HP printers.

HPLIP 3.21.8 is here almost two months after version 3.21.6, which only added support for the Fedora 34, Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” operating systems, and version 3.21.4, which added support for the HP Envy 6400 printer series, to add support for the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”, Manjaro Linux 21.0.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 distributions.

On top of that, the HPLIP 3.21.8 release adds support for several new printers, including the HP Smart Tank 500 series, HP Smart Tank 530 series, HP Smart Tank Plus 570 series, HP Smart Tank 7600, HP Smart Tank 750, HP Smart Tank 790, HP Smart Tank Plus 710-720, HP Smart Tank Plus 7000, HP Smart Tank Plus 660-670, HP Smart Tank Plus 6000, as well as the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4800 All-in-One Printer series.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.21.8 release is available for download right now from the official website. To install the new version, select your favorite distro from the drop-down list and download the automatic installer, which can be easily installed using these instructions provided by HP.

If your distribution already ships the HPLIP drivers, all you have to do is update them to version 3.21.8 as soon as it lands in the stable archives. The HPLIP software currently supports a total of 3100 printer, scanner, and fax devices made by HP on nearly any GNU/Linux distribution out there.

Image credits: HP

Last updated 22 hours ago