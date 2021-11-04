HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Ubuntu 21.10 and Debian 11

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.21.10, a release that adds support for recent Ubuntu and Debian distributions, as well as numerous new HP printers.

HPLIP 3.21.10 is here almost two months after HPLIP 3.21.8 and adds support for the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, Zorin OS 15, and Zorin OS 16 distributions. This means that you can now use your HP printer/scanner with any of these GNU/Linux distributions if you install the new HPLIP version.

In addition, the new HPLIP release brings support for new printers, including HP ENVY Inspire 7200e series, HP ENVY Inspire 7900e series, HP LaserJet MFP M140a, HP LaserJet MFP M139a, HP LaserJet MFP M141a, HP LaserJet MFP M142a, HP LaserJet MFP M140w, HP LaserJet MFP M140we, HP LaserJet MFP M139w, HP LaserJet MFP M139we, HP LaserJet MFP M141w, HP LaserJet MFP M141we, HP LaserJet MFP M142we, HP LaserJet MFP M142w, HP LaserJet M109a, HP LaserJet M110a, HP LaserJet M111a, HP LaserJet M112a, and HP LaserJet M109w.

Furtheremore, the HP LaserJet M109we, HP LaserJet M110w, HP LaserJet M110we, HP LaserJet M111w, HP LaserJet M111we, HP LaserJet M112we, HP LaserJet M112w, HP DesignJet Z6 Pro 64in, HP DesignJet Z9 Pro 64in, HP PageWide XL Pro 5200 PS MFP series, HP PageWide XL Pro 8200 PS MFP series, HP PageWide XL 3920 MFP, HP PageWide XL 4200 Printer, HP PageWide XL 4200 Multifunction Printer, HP PageWide XL 4700 Printer, HP PageWide XL 4700 Multifunction Printer, HP PageWide XL 5200 Printer, HP PageWide XL 5200 Multifunction Printer, and HP PageWide XL 8200 Printer are also supported in the new release.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.21.10 release is available for download right now from the official website. To install the new version, select your favorite distro from the drop-down list and download the automatic installer. Follow the instructions provided by HP to install HPLIP in your distribution.

