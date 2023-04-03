HP Linux Imaging and Printing Now Supports Linux Mint 21.1, Ubuntu 22.10

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated today to version 3.23.3, a release that adds support for recent Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Fedora, RHEL, and MX Linux distributions, as well as support for new HP printers.

Arriving five months after the HPLIP 3.22.10 release, which was a small update only adding support for Manjaro Linux 21.3, openSUSE Leap 15.4, RHEL 9.0, Linux Mint 21.0, and MX Linux 21.2, the HPLIP 3.23.3 release brings support for new distros, including Linux Mint 21.1, Ubuntu 22.10, Fedora Linux 37, elementary OS 7, and MX Linux 21.3.

It also supports the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 distributions. This means that you can now use your HP printer or scanner device on any of these new Ubuntu, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Fedora, RHEL, or elementary OS distributions if you install the latest HP Linux Imaging and Printing drivers.

On top of that, the HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.23.3 release adds support for new printers, including the HP Smart Tank 520_540 series, HP Smart Tank 580-590 series, HP Smart Tank 5100 series, and HP Smart Tank 210-220 series.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.23.3 release is available for download right now from the official website as automatic installers or a source tarball. All you have to do is to select your distribution from the drop-down list and then download and run the installer.

HP recommends all owners of an HP printer/scanner to update the HP Linux Imaging and Printing driver to the new version released today. However, they noted the fact that they wouldn’t provide telephone support for Linux printing, so if you need help troubleshooting your printer or scanner you have to visit https://launchpad.net/hplip and click the “Ask a question” section.

Image credits: HP

Last updated 4 mins ago