HP’s Z Series of Laptops and Workstations Are Now Certified with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Canonical and HP announced that HP’s Z family of laptops and workstations are now certified with the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

If you’re in the market for a HP laptop with Linux pre-installed, there are now quite a few models that you can buy with Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system. Canonical and HP have collaborated for some years now, and this is their latest joint project, specifically targeted at developers.

HP’s new Z series of laptops include the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7, HP ZBook Fury 17 G7, and HP ZBook Power G7. On the other hand, the company’s Ubuntu certified workstation portfolio has been extended with the HP Z2 Mini G5, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5, HP Z2 Tower G5, and HP Z Central 4R models.

“We are excited to see the launch of HP’s new Z range of workstations and desktops certified with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The combination of HP’s advanced hardware capabilities and Ubuntu provides an ideal platform for data scientists and AI developers,” said Nilay Patel, Product Manager for Ubuntu Desktop.

The star of HP’s new portfolio of Ubuntu certified laptops appears to be the ZBook Fury G7 15 and 17, which double as model world’s smallest mobile workstations featuring the latest Intel processors, as well as the NVIDIA RTX 5000 series, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 or AMD Radeon RX graphics cards.

ZBook Fury G7 laptop – Image courtesy of HP

What’s also attractive about HP’s Z series laptops is that they come with an in-house built software called Z Connect out of the box, which enables a remote laptop or desktop to act as an enterprise workstation.

HP says that this feature in its machines might come in handy during the global COVID-19 pandemic when people are forced to work remotely by allowing them to access the GPU and other components remotely as if they were in the same room with the machine.

Canonical and HP’s engineers have done thousands of rigorous tests on these machines to ensure they work flawlessly with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system, which Canonical will support for up to 10 years.

Starting this month, you’ll be able to buy the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 and HP ZBook Fury 17 G7 laptops from $1,989 USD and $2,039 USD respectively. Also in September, HP will sell the HP Z2 Mini G5 for a starting price of $899 USD, the HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5 for as low as $849 USD, and the HP Z2 Tower G5 for $869 USD and up.

In October, the HP ZCentral 4R will be on sale at a starting price of $2,099 USD. The HP ZBook Power G7 notebook is expected to be available later this fall as HP’s most affordable mobile workstation with NVIDIA Quadro T2000 GPUs and Intel Core i9 or Xeon CPUs.

