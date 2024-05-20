IceWM 3.5 Lightweight Window Manager Released with New Features

IceWM 3.5 lightweight window manager has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features, options, commands, improvements, and bug fixes.

Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

IceWM 3.5 also implements the ability to lower a frame in the focus order when lowering it by KeyWinLower, expands keyboard layout icon names to up to two letters, adds the ability to clear urgency and prevent flashing when focusing a client, as well as to clear the urgency flag via the icesh restore command.

On top of that, IceWM 3.5 makes use of XPutBack for internal window management actions rather than XSendEvent, adds the ability to update the client when the frame drops urgency, fixes portability with the NetBSD 10 operating system series, and improves the documentation.

Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes implemented in this new IceWM release, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling the window manager on your GNU/Linux distribution.

IceWM is a window manager for the X Window System (not Wayland). Its goal is to offer Linux users a simple and fast graphical environment that doesn’t get in their way. IceWM features include a taskbar with pager, global and per-window keybindings, as well as a dynamic menu system.

These days, less and less GNU/Linux distributions come with IceWM by default. However, IceWM is available for installation from the software repositories of popular distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora Linux, Arch Linux, openSUSE, Gentoo, Slackware, antiX, NixOS, and on most of the BSD systems.

