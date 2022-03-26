Independent Distro 4MLinux 39.0 Arrives with Linux Kernel 5.16, FSP Server, and New Apps

4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the general availability of 4MLinux 39.0 as the latest stable release of this lightweight and independent GNU/Linux distribution featuring the JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) window manager.

4MLinux 39.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 38.0 to upgrade many of the core components and applications to some of their latest versions. As such, 4MLinux is now powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series and ships with the Mesa 21.3.7 graphics stack.

New features in 4MLinux 39.0 include an FSP (File Service Protocol) server, improved font rendering, improved handling of JBD partitions by the installation script, as well as new apps available for download as extensions.

Among these new apps, there’s the Ventoy utility used for writing image files, Bluefish advanced HTML editor, and TripleA strategy game. On top of that, starting with this release, the youtube-dl program has been replaced with yt-dlp, which looks to handle YouTube videos much better.

As usual, various apps have been updated. 4MLinux 39.0 comes with the LibreOffice 7.3.1 office suite, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, GIMP 2.10.30 image editor, Gnumeric 1.12.51 spreadsheet editor, Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 and Chromium 98.0.4758 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.1 email client, Audacious 4.1 audio player, as well as VLC 3.0.16 and MPV 0.34.0 video players.

The server edition, 4MServer, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, comes with the Apache 2.4.53 web server, MariaDB 10.7.3 database management system, PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.28 scripting languages, as well as Python 2.7.18, Python 3.9.9, and Perl 5.34.0 programming languages.

You can download 4MLinux 39.0 as Full, Core, or Server editions right now from the project’s page on the SourceForge website or by clicking the direct download links below. The 4MLinux 38.0 release is now marked as “old stable” and the 4MLinux 37.0 release reached end of life.

