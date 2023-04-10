Independent Distro 4MLinux 42 Released with Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 42 as the latest stable release of this independently developed GNU/Linux distribution featuring the JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.

4MLinux 42 arrives a little over four months after the 4MLinux 41 release and ships with the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series by default, alongside the Mesa 22.2.3 graphics stack.

New in this release is the raster graphics editor and Hex-a-Hop video game as downloadable extensions, AlsaPlayer, Baka MPlayer, GNOME MPlayer, GNOME MPV, and mp3blaster apps available out of the box, as well as XMMS as a default media player. This release also improves support for various image, audio, and video formats.

“Big work has been done to adopt famous (but quite old) XMMS as a default media player in 4MLinux, which is able to open modern audio and video files (support for MOD and MIDI music is also included). One can also download a rich set of XMMS skins with one click,” said Zbigniew Konojacki.

As expected, 4MLinux 42 comes with various up-to-date apps, including the latest LibreOffice 7.5.2 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 111 and Chromium 106.0.5249.91 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 102.8.0 email client, GIMP 2.10.34 image editor, VLC 3.0.18 and SMPlayer 22.2.0 video players, Audacious 4.3 audio player, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, and Gnumeric 1.12.55 spreadsheet editor.

The server edition of 4MLinux, 4MServer, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well and comes with the Apache 2.4.56 web server, MariaDB 10.6.12 database management system, as well as both the PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.33 scripting languages.

4MLinux 42 is available for download right now from the official website as live ISO images in three different flavors, including Full, Core, or Server, supporting only 64-bit systems.

Also today, the developer announced that the previous 4MLinux 41 release is now marked as “old stable” and the 4MLinux 40 release as EOL (End of Life), urging users to upgrade to 4MLinux 42 as soon as possible.

Last updated 2 hours ago