Inkscape 1.0 Gets First Point Release, Here’s What’s New

Inkscape, the powerful, free, open source and multi-platform SVG graphics editor, has a new release, version 1.0.1, which doubles as the first point release in the Inkscape 1.0 series.

Released in early May 2020, Inkscape 1.0 arrived after more than three years in the making as the first mature version of this open source vector graphics editor loved by numerous digital artists, introducing numerous new features and improvements.

Now, Inkscape 1.0.1 is here with a bunch of cool changes that would probably please users. First, the most exciting change is the fact that the previously experimental Selectors and CSS dialog is now finally ready for production.

It can be enabled from the Object menu and comes as a drop-in replacement for the deprecated Selection Sets dialog. From the Selectors and CSS dialog, you’ll be able to edit a document’s CSS stylesheet, as well as to select all objects with a certain CSS selector and to add, remove and edit CSS properties.

Talking about experimental features, Inkscape 1.0.1 actually introduces one, the color-managed Scribus PDF export extension, which paves the way to compatibility with the CMYK (Cyan Magenta Yellow Black) color model in Inkscape.

This feature is available for you to experiment through the “Save as” and “Save a Copy” dialogs. In addition, there’s a new Color > List All extension that will list all colors being used in a document, and the Interpolate extension can now interpolate gradients in fills and in strokes too.

As usual, each new Inkscape release brings some goodies for Linux users. For example, Inkscape 1.0.1 improves the Snap package by adding support for finding all installed fonts on your system.

This first Inkscape 1.0 point release also adds a new option called Rendering: Redraw while editing under Edit > Preferences to allow users to limit the screen tearing while editing, and improves the Render Barcode extension to let you define an ID for QR code groups.

Smaller improvements were made around the zoom correction factor, the Document Properties dialog, the 3D-box, Eraser, Gradient, Node, Pencil, Selector, and Text tools, the Python extensions, the Knot LPE, the Clone original LPE, the LPE selection dialog, and the Roughen LPE.

Of course, numerous bugs were squashed for the app to crash less often. You can download Inkscape 1.0.1 as an AppImage that you can install on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution right now from the official website, where you’ll also find the source tarball and the complete changelog.

Images: Inkscape

Last updated 7 mins ago