Inkscape 1.1.1 Open-Source and Free SVG Editor Released as a Bug and Crash Fix Update

Inkscape 1.1.1 has been released today with numerous bug and crash fixes for this open-source, free, and cross-platform scalable vector graphics editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Inkscape 1.1.1 is the first point release to the Inkscape 1.1 series and comes about four months after it to address lots of bugs, crashes, and whatnot. But it also adds a new feature to make it easier for users to donate to the project, namely a link to Inkscape’s donation page in the Help menu.

As for the bugs fixed, this release improves the Stroke to Path action to work again on text and to no longer lose an object’s ID when undoing it, improves the Object to Path action to work on an object with a Live Path effect when undoing it without also undoing the preceding action, and improves the Canvas to no longer be blurred when moving the window from a HiDPI display to a non-HiDPI display.

Various small changes were brought to the Text and Font, Transform, and Welcome dialogs, clicking the resize separator now toggles the visibility of the docked dialog, some unnecessary terminal warnings about optional font directories not being used were removed, and it’s now possible to click and select objects on various tilling window managers like Wmii (Window Manager Improved).

Among other noteworthy changes, Inkscape 1.1.1 adds support for transparency when applying the Filters → Fill and Transparency → Fast Crop filter, fixes a bug in start / end markers that made the path tip stick out over the arrow marker’s end, and improves the Measure tool to avoid measurements from resetting on right click or tool switch, as well as to make the font size and precision settings work again.

For Linux users, Inkscape 1.1.1 fixes the Save as -> Optimized SVG feature in the AppImage, as well as the ability to open EPS files when using Inkscape in the Snap packaging format. Of course, various translations have been updated, memory leaks were plugged, and some crashes and build issues were addressed.

For more details, check out the release announcement page, from where you can also download the new release as an AppImage universal and sandboxed binary format that requires no installation on your GNU/Linux distribution.

