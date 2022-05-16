Inkscape 1.2 Released with Support for Multi-Page Documents, Numerous Enhancements

Inkscape 1.2 has been released today as the latest update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems bringing numerous enhancements and new features.

Coming almost a year after Inkscape 1.1, the Inkscape 1.2 release is here to introduce a new Page tool that implements support for multiple pages in Inkscape documents. To access the new Page tool, click on the lowest button in the toolbar. The tool also lets you import and export multi-page PDF documents.

Also new in Inkscape 1.2 is a ‘Tiling’ Live Path Effect (LPE) that allows for interactive tiling, the ability to import SVG images from Open Clipart, Wikimedia Commons, and other online sources, on-canvas alignment snapping, as well as the ability to edit markers and dash patterns.

Furthermore, Inkscape 1.2 introduces selectable object origin for numerical scaling and moving, merges the ‘Layers’ and ‘Objects’ dialogs into a new dialog, moves all alignment options in a single dialog, and redesigns the ‘Export’ dialog with the ability to select objects, layers or pages, preview, and support for exporting multiple file formats.

Among other noteworthy changes, Inkscape now supports gradient editing in the ‘Fill and Stroke’ dialog, as well as gradient dithering, which is used for the export of raster images and for displaying gradients on canvas.

The Text Tool has been updated in this release to support flowing text around shapes, as well as text padding. Also updated is the SVG Font Editor, whose Font Editor workflow now offers better previews, improved performance, and a higher degree of organization.

Last but not least, Inkscape 1.2 introduces functionality that lets users separate a path object consisting of multiple subpaths into a set of path objects that belong together, adds many new customization options, further improves the UI, and fixes numerous bugs and issues to boost performance and the app snappier. For more details, check out the full release notes.

You can download Inkscape 1.2 right now from the official website as an AppImage binary file that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your computer (just make sure that you make the file executable after it has been downloaded).

