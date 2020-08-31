August 31, 2020
News / Distro

IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with the IPFire Location Database

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
IPFire 2.25 Core Update 141 released


Michael Tremer from the IPFire Project, an open source Linux-based hardened firewall distribution, announced today the availability of a new release, the first to ship with the new IPFire Location database.

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 148 is here as the monthly update you’ve been waiting for, replacing last month’s Core Update 147 release. But it’s not you regular maintenance update, but an important milestone in the history of the project.

Why? Because it’s the first release to ship with the brand-new IPFire Location project, an in-house built location database that replaces MaxMind’s GeoIP database and also provides some much-needed improvements.

With IPFire Location you’ll be able to better secure your firewall by analyzing the origin of attacks and blocking attackers from certain countries. You can also choose which servers can be accessed from certain locations, as well as to limit connections from a specific place.

“The IPFire Project is finally ready for prime time,” says Michael Tremer. “It comes with a new implementation to build, organise and access a highly optimised database packages with loads of helpful data for our firewall engines.”

Another cool feature of the new IPFire Location project is that the location database is now being updated on a weekly basis, making it more accurate than MaxMind’s GeoIP database.

On top of that, the IPFire Location can be integrated anywhere on the operating system with ease as it doesn’t require to be converted into various formats, which also makes the Web UI load a lot faster than before.

The IPFire Project hope to see its IPFire Location database being adopted by more projects in the coming weeks and months as it is getting improved all the time. More details about IPFire Location can be found here.

You can download the IPFire 2.25 Core Update 148 release for 64-bit (x86_64) and ARM platforms for new deployments right now from the official website. Existing users need only to update their installations.

Download IPFire 2.25 Core Update 148

You might also like

Arch Linux March 2020

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Here

Debian GNU/Linux 10.3

New Debian 10 Buster Linux Kernel Security Update Fixes 5 Vulnerabilities

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Enters Beta with Improved Security, New System Roles

KDE Plasma

KDE Plasma 5.18.5 Desktop Released with More Than 60 Changes

Dell XPS 13 Developer

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux Laptop Is Now Available with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

MX Linux 19.1

MX Linux 19.1 Released with New “Advanced Hardware Support” ISO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!