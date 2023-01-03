It’s Official: Fedora Linux 38 Will Offer Fedora Budgie and Sway Spins

Ex-Solus project leader and Budgie desktop maintainer Joshua Strobl announced today on social media that an official Fedora Budgie Spin featuring the latest Budgie desktop environment is coming as part of the Fedora Linux 38 release in late April 2023.

Budgie desktop is an independently-developed desktop environment for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems, initially created by Ikey Doherty for the Solus distribution. Budgie is now actively maintained by a team of contributors led by Joshua Strobl and it’s available for other popular distros like Arch Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora Linux.

Installing the Budgie desktop environment on Fedora Linux was already possible thanks to an effort by Stenstorp, but there was no live ISO image that users could use to deploy a dedicated Fedora Budgie install on their GNU/Linux computers.

With the upcoming Fedora Linux 38 release, due out in late April or early May 2023, an official Fedora Budgie Spin will be offered pre-installed with the latest Budgie desktop environment at the moment of the release. The Spin will be available for download from the official Fedora Spins page.

“Budgie Desktop’s goal is to be a feature-rich and modern desktop that provides unique ways of interacting with the system (such as the widget and notification center Raven) while being approachable to many users with its default more traditional look and feel,” reads the change proposal for Fedora Budgie Spin, which has been accepted today by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo).

Along with the Fedora Budgie Spin, the upcoming Fedora Linux 38 release will also offer an official Fedora Sway Spin featuring the up-and-coming Sway window manager, which is described by its maintainers as a tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager.

An official Fedora i3 Spin was already available featuring the popular i3 tiling window manager since Fedora Linux 34.

