Juno Computers Unveils a Linux Tablet Powered by Mobian Linux and KDE Plasma Mobile

Linux hardware vendor Juno Computers unveiled today Juno Tablet as its first-ever Linux-powered tablet device running the Debian-based Mobian Linux and KDE’s Plasma Mobile desktop.

Meet Juno Tablet, one of the few Linux-powered tablets that you can actually buy and own these days. The tablet features a gorgeous 10.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS 60Hz touchscreen with support for anti-mistouch stylus pens promising a real writing experience thanks to the 1024 level of pressure sensitivity.

Juno Tablet can actually be bought with a stylus pen, which costs an extra $22 USD. According to Juno Computers, the pen body is light and comfortable to hold and comes with eraser shortcut keys that allow you to write easily, draw freely, and give full play to creative inspiration.

Under the hood, the Juno Tablet is powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 4-core “Jasper Lake” processor running at 1.1GHz, but supporting up to 2.8GHz in Turbo mode, and featuring Intel UHD graphics. It also includes a soldered 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR4 RAM module, as well as up to 1TB SSD storage.

Connectivity-wise, Juno Tablet comes with Intel Wireless AC 9460/9560 2.4 and 5GHz wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, one USB3.0 port, one USB-C 3.1 port supporting charging and video out, a mini HDMI port, a MicroSD (TF) 3.5MM slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software-wise, the Linux tablet runs Mobian Linux, a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution tailored for mobile devices, running KDE Plasma Mobile. You can order the Juno Tablet with the KDE Plasma Mobile or GNOME-based Phosh desktop environments running on top of the Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux ARM distribution.

The Linux tablet also features a 3200 mAh 7.6V battery, a 5MP rear camera, a 1MP front camera, a built-in microphone, stereo speakers 8R/1.0W, and a plastic chassis.

Juno Tablet is available for pre-order right now from Juno Computers’ online store and it costs $429.00 USD with 256GB SSD storage. For $455.00 USD you’ll get double the storage, while 1TB SSD storage will cost you $480.00 USD, which I think is a very good deal.

Before buying the Juno Tablet, please note that this is considered a “beta” product as some of the hardware isn’t working properly. For example, the internal microphone currently doesn’t work, nor the rear camera. In addition, suspend works, but the tablet won’t wake up from sleep.

Also, Juno Computers says that Mobian Linux is considered unstable, while the Manjaro Linux ARM variants are considered very unstable. Check out the website linked above for more details, and keep in mind that this is a non-refundable product.

