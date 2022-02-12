Kalendar 1.0 Is Out: KDE Plasma Now Has a Mature, Dedicated Calendar Client

After three months of hard work and several releases, the Kalendar app has reached maturity with version 1.0, a major release that brings you a full-featured and dedicated calendar client for your KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Written using the Kirigami framework, Kalendar is a calendar application that uses Akonadi to sync with external services like Nextcloud, Gmail, Microsoft Exchange, Open-Xchange Groupware, Kolab Groupware, as well as the iCal and DAV calendar data exchange standards.

Kalendar lets you add, edit and delete calendar events from local and remote accounts (see supported formats above). It uses the KDE Frameworks libraries and the KDE PIM personal information management tool to deeply integrate with your KDE Plasma desktop environment on both desktop and mobile so you won’t miss an important event.

While it’s not yet part of the KDE Gear software suite, Kalendar 1.0 is here as the first stable, mature release of the app and a dedicated calendar client if you don’t want to use the complex KOrganizer personal information manager (PIM) suite.

Some noteworthy features include multiple views (Month, Week, Day, Schedule, and Tasks), support for maps for events, KAlarm integration, support for recurring events, support for tags, attachments, and attendees, custom timezone support, drag and drop support of tasks and incidences, and support for keyboard shortcuts.

Compared to previous releases, Kalendar 1.0 features vastly improved event and task reminder notifications, which apparently will make their way into KOrganizer, support for calendar colors, a bunch of usability improvements, and numerous bug fixes for better stability and reliability.

To learn more about these improvements and other details about the Kalendar 1.0 release, visit the release announcement page written by Kalendar maintainer and developer Claudio Cambra.

If you want to install Kalendar 1.0 right now on your GNU/Linux distribution, you should know that you’ll find Kalendar in the software repositories of KDE neon, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, Alpine Linux, and Manjaro Linux, or any other distro based on them.

Last updated 53 mins ago