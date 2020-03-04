Kali Linux 2020.1a Installation ISOs Released to Fix Installer Bug

Offensive Security released the Kali Linux 2020.1a installation images to fix an installer bug that could result in a installation without a graphical interface.

Kali Linux 2020.1 was quite a major release that introduced a universal installer image for all desktop environments that Kali Linux currently supports, among numerous other new features and improvements.

Available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, the new installer images make it easier for Offensive Security to push new releases of Kali Linux as they don’t have to build separate ISOs for all supported desktop environment, like they did until the 2020.1 release.

But with all new things, bugs may occur. As such, it would appear that the Kali Linux 2020.1 installer images were affected by an X11 issue that could have caused your final installation to not have a graphical interface after all and drop you to the command-line.

“We noticed a bug in a dependency chain, which caused an issue with x11. As a result, you may not have got a graphical interface after installing Kali,” said Offensive Security in a blog post. “The 2020.1a release is only for those who weren’t able to successfully install 2020.1.”

To avoid issues with new Kali Linux installs, Offensive Security have re-released the installer images for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures as Kali Linux 2020.1a. The live ISOs aren’t affected, nor existing Kali Linux 2020.1 installations.

Therefore, if you want to install the latest Kali Linux release on your personal computer, it is highly recommended that you download the new Kali Linux 2020.1a installer images from the official website.

Offensive Security also updated the 32-bit and 64-bit Raspberry Pi images, due to some corrupt files in the previous images, updated the Vagrant image to version 2020.1.2, and made the ARM images work on the PineBook Pro laptop.