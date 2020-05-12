Kali Linux 2020.2 Released with GNOME 3.36, Dark and Light Themes for KDE Plasma

Offensive Security announced today the general availability of Kali Linux 2020.2 as the second point release to the Kali Linux 2020 series featuring more improvements and updates.

Coming three and a half months after the first Kali Linux 2020 release, Kali Linux 2020.2 is here to enrich the KDE Plasma desktop with in-house built dark and light themes, as well as a tweaked login screen.

Xfce remains the default desktop environment of Kali Linux, but if you want to use KDE Plasma, you’ll now get this awesome makeover that looks simply astonishing.

This release also brings the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for those who want to use it by default.

PowerShell is now more accessible and can even be enabled as the default shell if you install the kali-linux-large metapackage during setup.

Python 3.8 is present as well in Kali Linux 2020.2, along with several new packages, including Joplin open-source note taking and to-do application, Nextnet pivot point discovery tool, and SpiderFoot reconnaissance tool.

Kali Linux Installer also saw some attention in this release. For example, the kali-linux-everything metapackage is no longer available as an option in the installer image, the customization for the live images was removed, and the kali-linux-large metapackage is now cached, along with every supported desktop environment.

Bottom line, the development team recommend the “live” option if you use want to run Kali Linux from a live image and the “installer” option if you want to install Kali Linux with other desktop environment than Xfce or if you’re not sure what you want to do.

“There are very few reasons to install kali-linux-everything , and many reasons not too. To those of you that were selecting this option, we highly suggest you take some time and educate yourself on Kali before using it,” said Offensive Security.

On the mobile side of things, Kali Linux NetHunter received support for more devices, including OpenPlus 3T. There are now over 64 devices supported by Kali Linux. Also, Nexmon support now works on more devices, including the Nexus 5, Nexus 6P, and Sony Xperia Z5 Compact.

The ARM images were also moved to the normal user by default instead of root/toor and they now require an SD card with at least 16GB capacity.

You can download Kali Linux 2020.2 right now from the official website. Existing users need only to update their installations using the command below.

sudo apt update && sudo apt -y full-upgrade









Images: Offensive Security