Kali Linux 2020.4 Ethical Hacking Distro Is Out Now with ZSH as Default Shell, Linux 5.9

Kali Linux 2020.4 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux is now available for download as the fourth and last update to the 2020 series.

After it’s been installed as a preview in Kali Linux 2020.3, ZSH (Z Shell) is now the new default shell in Kali Linux 2020.4. ZHS brings a number of improvements over Bash and it looks better. But, if you’re installing Kali Linux and you want to use Bash by default, you can simply run the chsh -s /bin/bash command.

On the other hand, existing Kali Linux 2020.3 users who upgrade to Kali Linux 2020.4 will have to enable ZSH manually if they want to use it as the default shell. To do that, you must run the following commands in a terminal emulator.

[ -e ~/.zshrc ] && cp -i .zshrc{,.bak} cp -i /etc/skel/.zshrc ~/ chsh -s /bin/zsh zsh

“Thank you to everyone who provided positive and constructive feedback. We are happy with it, and hope you are too,” said Offensive Security. “ZSH will be the default shell on our desktop images (amd64/i386), and cloud.”

On top of the new ZSH implementation, the Kali Linux 2020.4 release revamps the Bash prompt to make it feel similar to the ZSH one. Once again, existing users will have to execute a few commands in the terminal prompt to get the new universal, cross-shell theme. More details are available in the official announcement page.

Several new tools are included in Kali Linux 2020.4, such as Metasploit Framework v6, CertGraph, FinalRecon, Whatmask, Apple bleee, goDoH, dnscat2, and hostapd-mana. Under the hood, this Kali Linux release is powered by the latest Linux 5.9 kernel series.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release implements a new login message to make it easier for newcomers to find the information they need to get started, adds a new VMware Vagrant image, adds a new boot animation to Kali NetHunter, and refreshes the AWS (Amazon Web Services) EC2 cloud image.

You can download Kali Linux 2020.4 right now from the official website where you’ll find ISO and torrent images for the live version, as well as the installer-only or net installer versions and the VirtualBox and VMware images.

Existing users do not need to download the new images to keep their installations up to date. Simply run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command to install all the latest updates for your Kali Linux 2020 system.

Last updated 20 hours ago