Kali Linux 2021.3 Released, You Can Run It on Your TicHunter Pro Smartwatch

Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability for download of Kali Linux 2021.3 as the latest and greatest version of this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.

The third release of the year, Kali Linux 2021.3 is here to introduce the world’s first Kali Linux-powered smartwatch, the TicHunter Pro. The implementation is still in its infancy, so you’ll only get support for USB attacks and various basic functions, but hey, you’re running Kali Linux on your smartwatch and that’s cool enough!

“The hardware also has limitations, as such a small battery won’t supply enough voltage for any OTG adapters, so huge antennas won’t stick out of your wrist,” said the devs. “The future is very promising, bringing support for Nexmon and internal Bluetooth usage.”

As with previous releases, Kali Linux 2021.3 is also packed with new tool for your hacking needs. These include the Berate_ap utility for orchestrating MANA rogue Wi-Fi access points, CALDERA scalable automated adversary emulation platform, EAPHammer utility for targeted “evil twin” attacks against WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi networks, as well as HostHunter recon tool for discovering hostnames using OSINT techniques.

Also included are the RouterKeygenPC tool for generating default WPA/WEP Wi-Fi keys, Subjack utility for subdomain takeover, and WPA_Sycophant tool for relaying phase 2 authentication attempts to access corporate wireless without cracking the password.

Another interesting feature is the fact that the OpenSSL implementation is now configured for wider compatibility, allowing Kali Linux to talk to as many services as possible, including older and obsolete systems and servers using the TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 protocols.

Also, for those who like to run Kali Linux on a virtual machine, there’s now out-of-the-box copy/paste and drag and drop support between the host and the guest machines, along with an easier way to configure Kali Linux for the Hyper-V Enhanced Session Mode.

On the desktop side of things, the GTK3 theme for Xfce’s notifications and logout dialog were improved, the GTK2 theme has been redesigned to work better with older apps, and the Kali-Dark and Kali-Light syntax-highlighting themes were enhanced for both the Xfce and GNOME desktop environments. In addition, the KDE Plasma desktop environment was updated to version 5.21.

You can download the Kali Linux 2021.3 release for 64-bit, 32-bit, or Apple M1 platforms, as well as for ARM and mobile devices, or as a virtual image for various VM implementations from the official website. Of course, existing Kali Linux 2021.2 users will only need to update their installations.

