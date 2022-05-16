Kali Linux 2022.2 Is Here with GNOME 42, KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, and New Tools

Ethical hackers and penetration testers have a new Kali Linux release to play with, Kali Linux 2022.2, which brings some of the latest and greatest desktop environments, new tools, and many enhancements.

Kali Linux 2022.2 is here exactly three months after Kali Linux 2022.1 and it’s powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, which unfortunately reached end-of-life (EOL) last month and it will no longer receive maintenance updates from upstream that patch security vulnerabilities or fix bugs.

Kali Linux still uses the lightweight and customizable Xfce as the default desktop environment, which, in this release, received a bunch of tweaks including a new simplified panel layout for ARM devices, default wallpaper for multi-monitor setups, mouse pointer size improvements, and other changes to make your workflow smoother.

Besides Xfce, the Kali Linux 2022.2 release also ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 42 and KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environments. Both now feature an improved app dashboard where graphical apps will now respect the custom icon provided by Kali.

There’s no Kali Linux release without some new tools. This update brings BruteShark, a Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT), Evil-WinRM, the ultimate WinRM shell, Hakrawler, a web crawler to discover endpoints and assets, Httpx, a fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit, as well as LAPSDumper, a dumper for LAPS passwords.

Also included are the PhpSploit stealth post-exploitation framework, PEDump dumper for Win32 executable files, SentryPeer SIP peer-to-peer honeypot for VoIP, Sparrow-wifi graphical Wi-Fi analyzer for Linux, and wifipumpkin3 powerful framework for rogue access points.

Among other changes included in the Kali Linux 2022.2 release, there’s improved Bluetooth for ARM devices, a new WPS Attacks tab to the Kali NetHunter app, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, Ultra GPS, LTE, and Ultra LTE support, Win-KeX 3.1, VirtualBox shared folder support, Terminal tweaks, Kali Unkaputtbar, and updated Kali Linux documentation.

Another interesting feature in Kali Linux 2022.2 is the ability to automatically copy missing configuration files during login from the /etc/skel directory to the user’s home directory without replacing the existing ones. This way, if you accidentally remove some config files, just log out and they will magically reappear.

Don’t hesitate to visit the release announcement page for more details about the changes included in the Kali Linux 2022.2 release, which you can download right now from the official website. Of course, existing Kali Linux users need only to update their installations!

