Kali Linux 2023.2 Brings PipeWire Support to Xfce Edition, Overhauls i3 Desktop

Offensive Security announced today a new release of their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution that brings new features, updated and new tools, and many improvements, Kali Linux 2023.2.

Kali Linux 2023.2 is here two and a half months after Kali Linux 2023.1, which celebrated the distribution’s 10th anniversary. This release introduces support for the PipeWire multimedia backend for Kali Linux’s flagship edition featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.

PipeWire finally replaces PulseAudio in the Xfce edition to provide users with a better audio experience. Existing Kali Linux installations will get PipeWire support as well if they perform a full update using the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command.

“Xfce does not really “support” PipeWire per se, but it does not need to. PipeWire provides a compatibility layer, under the form of the pipewire-pulse daemon. And that’s what makes the magic happens,” explained the devs.

On top of that, the Xfce edition of Kali Linux also received a nifty extension for the Thunar file manager called GtkHash to let you quickly compute checksums on a file. On the other hand, the GNOME offering has been updated to the latest GNOME 44 release and adds a new extension called Tiling Assistant to elevate the default tiling experience of the GNOME desktop.

Kali Linux 2023.2 also overhauls its i3 offering featuring the well-known tiling window manager with a new lock screen, an On/Off menu, and two desktop variants, one with tiled windows and the other with floating windows.

Several new hacking tools have been added in this release, including Cilium-cli for installing, managing, and troubleshooting Kubernetes clusters, Cosign for container signing, Eksctl as official CLI for Amazon EKS, as well as Evilginx as a standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials along with session cookies, allowing for the bypass of 2-factor authentication.

Other new tools included are GoPhish, an open-source phishing toolkit, Humble, a fast security-oriented HTTP headers analyzer, Slim(toolkit), a tool to minify container images, Syft, a tool for generating a Software Bill of Materials from container images and filesystems, and Terraform, a tool to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructures.

The list of new tools in Kali Linux 2023.2 continues with Tetragon, an eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement tool, TheHive, a scalable, open-source and free Security Incident Response Platform, Wsgidav, a generic and extendable WebDAV server based on WSGI, and Trivy, a tool to find vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, secrets, SBOM in containers, Kubernetes, code repositories, clouds and more.

Other than that, the Kali menu received several updates and improvements, there’s a new Hyper-V VM image, additional firmware has been added on all ARM images, and the Kali WSL rootfs build-script got an overhaul.

Kali Linux 2023.2 is available for download right now from the official website. You will find various flavors for ARM, VM, Cloud, or mobile platforms. Or, if you just want to get the live ISO image with the Xfce desktop, click on the direct download link below!

