KaOS 2022.08 Brings PipeWire by Default, Improved Installer, and Latest KDE Goodies

The development team behind the KaOS Linux independently developed GNU/Linux distribution and inspired by Arch Linux and focused on KDE software has announced today the release of a new ISO snapshot for August 2022, KaOS 2022.08.

KaOS 2022.08 is here only two months after KaOS 2022.06, but it brings a lot of great changes starting with the implementation of the PipeWire server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux as the default sound/low-level multimedia framework.

“A switch had been planned for a while, but there were some issues on a Wayland session, so it had to wait,” reads the announcement, where the devs inform users who still want to use PulseAudio that they can enable it when installing the distribution via a new Audio module in the Calamares installer, exclusively for KaOS Linux.

New Audio module in Calamares, exclusive for KaOS Linux

Talking about Calamares, the KaOS 2022.08 ISO release revamps the installer’s UI to be more intuitive and look more like the rest of the KaOS apps. In addition, there’s a new virtual keyboard built into the installer to assist with the installation when there’s no keyboard present. This is the first ISO of KaOS to allow installation only with the mouse or touchpad.

New UI of Calamares, exclusive to KaOS Linux New virtual keyboard in Calamares

KaOS 2022.08 is also the first ISO release to completely remove Python2. Other under-the-hood changes include an updated based featuring Linux kernel 5.18.17, Mesa 22.1.6, Qt 6.3.1, systemd 251.4, Vulkan 1.3.224, Boost 1.79.0, KMod 30, Hdparm 9.64, Upower 1.90.0, ICU 71.1, and libnl 3.7.0.

Last but not least, since KaOS is a KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution, you’re getting all the latest and greatest KDE goodies with this new ISO release, including the just released KDE Gear 22.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.97 software suites, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 desktop environment, all built on Qt 5.15.5.

If you want to give KaOS Linux a try on your personal computer, you can download the 2022.08 ISO release right now from the official website. KaOS Linux follows a rolling-release model, just like Arch Linux, so existing users need only to update their installations to receive the aforementioned goodies, by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator, just like on Arch Linux.

