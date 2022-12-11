KaOS 2022.12 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.0, Improved ZFS Installation, and Plasma 6 Preview

KaOS Linux independent and KDE-oriented distribution has been updated today to version 2022.12, a new ISO snapshot that brings you some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Powered by the latest Linux 6.0 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2022.12 comes with the latest KDE Plasma 5.26.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the recently released KDE Gear 22.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.101 open-source software suites, so you can enjoy the best possible Plasma desktop experience on top of the best possible hardware support.

The KDE Project announced a while ago that KDE Plasma 5.27 will be the last update in the 5.x series of its popular desktop environment as the development team is already working on the KDE Plasma 6 series, which will be fully ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework. KaOS Linux is one of the distributions where you can take a dive into the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

kde-next repository is used for a complete Qt6-based KDE stack. All Frameworks are built there on Qt6, most of Plasma, and a few KDE applications have also been ported to Qt6. Plasma 6 does boot but is not usable yet (so, of course not part of this ISO),” said the devs in the “A start is also made to get ready for Plasma 6. For the adventurous, therepository is used for a complete Qt6-based KDE stack. All Frameworks are built there on Qt6, most of Plasma, and a few KDE applications have also been ported to Qt6. Plasma 6 does boot but is not usable yet (so, of course not part of this ISO),” said the devs in the release announcement

Plasma 6 Preview – Image credits KaOS Project

This ISO release of KaOS Linux also ships with new apps, namely the Ghostwriter dedicated markdown editor and Kjournald graphical user interface for systemd logs, as well as an improved Calamares installer that now offers better support for the ZFS file system.

Under the hood, KaOS Linux 2022.12 has an updated toolchain consisting of GCC 12.2, GNU C Library 2.36, and GNU Binutils 2.39, as well as CLang/LLVM 15, GNU Bash 5.2, ICU 72.1, Boost 1.80.0, systemd 252.3, Python 3.10.9, Gawk 5.2, Shadow 4.13, Texlive 2022, and libffi 3.4.4/Glib2 2.74.3 stack.

If you want to experience probably one of the best KDE Plasma desktop setups and definitely the most up-to-date one, you can download the KaOS Linux 2022.12 release right now from the official website. Existing KaOS Linux users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

