KaOS Linux 2020.05 Released with Linux 5.6, Latest KDE Apps

KaOS Linux 2020.05 distribution has been released as another monthly ISO refresh to this KDE-based, desktop-oriented operating system inspired by Arch Linux.

In fact, KaOS Linux 2020.05 comes two months after the previous ISO release as the March and April snapshots have been skipped, most probably due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Compared to the previous version, this one ships with a newer kernel from the latest Linux 5.6 series, namely Linux kernel 5.6.8, a new graphics stack from the Mesa 20.0 series, namely Mesa 20.0.6, and all the latest KDE apps.

The default desktop environment shipped in the KaOS 2020.05 release is KDE Plasma 5.18.4 LTS, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.69.0 and KDE Applications 20.04.0 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.14.2.

Other updated components include GCC 9.3.0, GNU C Library 2.31, GNU Binutils 2.34, Glib2 2.64.2, Boost 1.72.0, ICU 66.1, Krb5 1.18, Guile 2.2.6, NetworkManager 1.22.10, and Perl 5.30.2.

One thing that caught my attention in this release of KaOS Linux is a completely revamped Locale module for the installer with a modern look and live, accurate map. This will be implemented by default in a future release.

Preview of new Locale installer module / Image: KaOS

For now, there’s a preview included in the ISO image. This can be enabled by replacing locale with localeq in the /usr/share/calamares/settings.conf file, before starting the Calamares installer.

With that in mind, you can download KaOS Linux 2020.05 right now from the official website if you want to try this Arch Linux inspired GNU/Linux distribution.

Existing KaOS users don’t need to download the new ISO snapshot. To keep your installations up to date, run the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.