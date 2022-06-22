KaOS Linux 2022.06 Released with KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop and Calamares 3.3 Installer

The development team behind the KDE-focused KaOS Linux distribution announced today the release of the June 2022 (2022.06) ISO snapshot of their rolling release and independently developed GNU/Linux distribution inspired by Arch Linux.

Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework.

So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens.

In addition to the latest and greatest KDE software, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 release also ships with the unreleased Calamares 3.3 series of this powerful and versatile universal graphical installer for GNU/Linux distributions.

The KaOS Linux developers are well known for their contributions to the Calamares installer, and it looks like the upcoming Calamares 3.3 series will bring improved KPMCore integration, more robust LUKS support and a new option to install an encrypted system with an unencrypted boot partition, as well as various improvements to the graphical user interface.

Under the hood, the new KaOS Linux release is powered by the Linux 5.17 kernel series, which is now marked as EOL (End-of-Life) on the kernel.org website which means that it will no longer receive maintenance updates, and comes with an updated toolchain consisting of GNU/Linux technologies like GNU C Library 2.35, GCC 11.3.0, GNU Binutils 2.38, systemd 250.7, DBus 1.14.0, Nettle 3.8, and many others.

As with all KaOS Linux snapshots, this release is here only for those who want to deploy the Arch Linux-inspired distribution on new computers. For that, you can download the KaOS 2022.06 ISO image right now by clicking on the direct download link below or from the official website. Existing KaOS Linux users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in the terminal emulator.

