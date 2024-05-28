KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App

The development team behind the independently developed KaOS Linux distribution based on KDE software announced the release and general availability of KaOS 2024.05 as the latest stable snapshot image for May 2024 incorporating all the latest software updates.

KaOS 2024.05 is here almost three months after KaOS 2024.03 and ships with the latest and greatest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 desktop environment, as well as the recently released KDE Gear 24.05 and KDE Frameworks 6.2 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.7.1 application development framework.

One interesting change in KaOS 2024.05, compared to the KaOS 2024.03 release, is that the kernel was bumped to Linux 6.8 from Linux 6.7. With this change, KaOS Linux officially supports the bcachefs file system initially introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, along with the needed bcachefs-tools utilities.

This means that you’ll be able to install KaOS Linux with the bcachefs file system, but only when performing manual partitioning in the Calamares installer. In addition, the bcachefs file system is also supported within the distribution by the KDE Partition Manager application or a similar partition editor app.

Other than that, the new KaOS Linux release adds a new Phonon sound backend as phonon-mpv to give users a fully Qt 6-ready backend, removes the kernel mode-setting for all graphics cards from the ISO image to make is smaller, and includes KDE’s new Marknote WYSIWYG note-taking application.

The KaOS Linux devs also mention the fact that KDE-based applications like Gcompris, Calligra, KWave, and Kaffeine have been recently ported to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 can be used within the distribution.

Under the hood, KaOS 2024.05 ships with the Mesa 24.0.7 graphics stack, FFmpeg 6.1 multimedia framework, systemd 253.19 init system, Glib2 2.80 stack, as well as Python 3.11, KMod 32, OpenSSL 3.3, and OpenJDK 17 technologies.

KaOS Linux 2024.05 is available for download right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below. However, since KaOS Linux follows a rolling-release model, existing users need only to update their installations using the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator app.

