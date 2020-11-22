KaOS Linux’s November 2020 ISO Adds KDE Plasma 5.20 with Plasma System Monitor

KaOS Linux’s November 2020 ISO update is now available for download packed with some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies and the latest version of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The November 2020 ISO image is here two months after the September 2020 update to offer those who want to install KaOS Linux on their personal computer a fresh installation image containing all the latest software and security updates.

As you know, KaOS Linux is a KDE-oriented distribution, so with this new ISO image you’re getting the most recent version of the Plasma desktop environment. Included in this update, you’ll find KDE Plasma 5.20.3, KDE Applications 20.08.3, and KDE Frameworks 5.76.0, all built against Qt 5.15.1.

These KDE software updates bring lots of improvements and bug fixes, giving users a boost in stability and security of the Plasma desktop environment, especially that the previous KaOS ISO release shipped with KDE Plasma 5.19.

But that’s not all, as you will also get some newer software. One of these, is the brand-new Plasma System Monitor, a new app for monitoring system resources in style, using a modern user interface. However, it’s not installed by default so you’ll have to install it manually from the repositories.

Plasma System Monitor is designed to ship by default with the Plasma 5.21 series and it is a drop-in replacement for KSysGuard. Also included in this release is the Walt Disney Animation Studios SeExpr embeddable expression for Krita 4.4 and the Astrometric Plate Solver for KStars.

The KaOS developers are well known for their contributions to the Calamares universal installer for GNU/Linux distributions, and KaOS Linux’s November 2020 ISO release updates Calamares with a new option that lets users use a swap file instead of a swap partition.

Under the hood, KaOS Linux’s November 2020 ISO is still powered by the Linux 5.8 kernel series, which reached end of life earlier this month, and includes an up-to-date toolchain consisting of the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10.2, GNU Binutils 2.35.1, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.32.

“A big part of the distribution was rebuild on this new Toolchain, including an updated to 2.66 Glib2 stack,” said the developers in the release announcement.

Other noteworthy updates include the Mesa 20.2.2 graphics stack, NetworkManager 1.26.4, OpenVPN 2.5.0, Texlive 2020, GMP 6.2.1, CMake 3.19.0, Ruby 2.7.2, Git 2.29.2, OpenCV 4.5.0, and Poppler 20.11.0.

You can download KaOS Linux’s November 2020 ISO image right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below. Since KaOS Linux is a rolling-release distribution, existing users need only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command to update their installations.

