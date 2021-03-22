KDE Applications Open-Source Software Stack Rebranded as KDE Gear

The KDE Project officially unveiled today KDE Gear as the new name of their open-source software stack formerly known as KDE Applications.

Well, I noticed this change a while back, but I didn’t want to say anything until it was officially announced by the KDE Project, which finally happened today.

The announcement comes from renowned KDE developer and maintainer of the KDE neon distribution Jonathan Riddell, who made the big change public today on his personal blog.

So there you have it, KDE Applications (or KDE Apps for short) is now known as KDE Gear, and the new name will be reflected in the upcoming release, versioned 21.04, due out on April 22nd, 2021.

“KDE Gear is the new name for the app (and libraries and plugins) bundle of project that want the release faff taken off their hands,” said KDE developer and KDE neon maintainer Jonathan Riddell. “It was once called just KDE, then KDE SC, then KDE Applications, then the unbranded release service and now we’re banding it again as KDE Gear.”

I think the new name is a great choice especially because KDE’s logo has an actual “gear” in it. However, this rebranding won’t change the fact that the KDE Project will continue to develop and ship regular updates to your favorite KDE apps.

Jonathan Riddell also asked the community to contribute new features to the upcoming release, KDE Gear 21.04, which will bring numerous changes and enhancements to the open-source application suite used by the KDE Plasma desktop environment and various other projects.

The KDE Gear 21.04 software suite is already available for public beta testing and you should be able to take it for a test drive by using or installing the Unstable Edition of the KDE neon distro, which you can download from here.

