KDE Frameworks 5.104 Further Improves Plasma Wayland and Touchscreen Support

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.104 as the monthly update to this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing core functionality to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the KDE apps ecosystem.

KDE Frameworks 5.104 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making sure the SDDM login screen works well with a touchscreen, such as a mobile phone or tablet, especially when using the Virtual Keyboard to allow users to scroll the keyboard layout list with a swipe. This improvement will also be implemented in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27.3 point release next week.

The Plasma Wayland session also received various fixes to make KDE app windows correctly remember their size on a multi-monitor setup and to address a semi-recent regression that could cause the Baloo file indexer service to crash frequently.

KDE Frameworks 5.104 also addresses two major crashes in the Plasma desktop related to actions that would show window thumbnails in the Task Manager, improves the Dolphin file manager to no longer hang when displaying metadata and previews for .mobi files, and makes it possible to directly delete trash items.

Support for multiple monitor configurations was improved as well in this release to make the way sizes and positions of KDE app windows are remembered more robust. Thanks to this change, you should encounter fewer issues of windows having the wrong size and position, especially when changing screens.

Last but not least, KDE Frameworks 5.104 improves the Get New system when fetching new add-ons to let you choose the things you want to get when there are more available and they don’t fit in the view, as well as to make removing downloaded content more robust.

Also improved are all System Settings pages that were missing “file a bug on this specific page” support, as well as many other minor bugs, glitches, and issues to make your Plasma desktop experience better and more reliable.

Check out the full changelog for more details and watch out for the KDE Frameworks 5.104 packages in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days, and update your installations as soon as they’re available.





