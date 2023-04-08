KDE Frameworks 5.105 Improves Support for Flatpak Apps, Updates Breeze Icon Theme

Today, the KDE Project announced the general availability of KDE Frameworks 5.105 as yet another monthly update to the KDE Frameworks 5 open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Gear software suite.

While the KDE developers are still working hard on the major KDE Frameworks 6 series, the KDE Frameworks 5.105 looks like a small update that only improves support for Flatpak apps, especially those installed from the Flathub repository, so that they respect the Breeze icon theme, and by preventing plain notifications sent by Flatpak apps from playing sound by default.

Talking about the Breeze icon theme, KDE Frameworks 5.105 comes with beautiful new icons for the Night Color feature (Redshift), which you can see in the screenshots below, as well as a fix for an issue where the icon for the Filelight app was incorrectly shown for the GParted and KwikDisk software. Also, icons have been added for showing and hiding a virtual keyboard.

Image credits: Nate Graham

The Baloo file indexing service has been improved in this new KDE Frameworks release as well to no longer index files in Python virtualenv folders and stop indexing data for unprintable characters into the database, which was the source of crashes for some applications.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.105 improves support for Kirigami-based apps by correctly showing a radio button in menus with mutually exclusive items rather than a checkbox. Again, this is a small update and you can check out all 55 changes included in the release announcement page.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Frameworks 5.105 packages and update your installations as soon as possible for a better, stable, and more reliable KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps experience.

Last updated 2 mins ago