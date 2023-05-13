KDE Frameworks 5.106 Improves Breeze Icons, Plasma Browser Integration, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.106 as another monthly update to the KDE Frameworks 5 open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Gear software suite.

Work continues on the major KDE Frameworks 6 series, but that doesn’t mean that the KDE Frameworks 5 series does not receive any attention. In fact, KDE Frameworks 5.106 is here with more improvements to the Breeze icon theme, the Dolphin file manager, Partition Manager, Plasma Browser Integration, and other components.

Changes include support for the small monochrome versions of the “MS-DOS Executable” icons in the Breeze icon theme to respect the active color scheme, improved Display Configuration widget and OSD icons with consistent stroke widths and levels of detail, icons for .abc Alembic files, new icons for the pixelate and blur tools in Spectacle, and a new icon for the Partition Manager app.

KDE Frameworks 5.106 improves the Plasma Browser Integration to fix a Plasma crash that occurred when playing certain YouTube videos and also when using a proxy and fixes various layout glitches in KDE apps when using an RTL (Right-to-Left) language (a change that also landed in KDE Plasma 5.27.5).

Another interesting change is the ability to convert to and from kilometers per hour using the “kph” keyword. Moreover, this release improves dragging from empty areas of the toolbar in the Plasma Discover package manager and many other Kirigami-based apps.

A couple of bugs were also fixed for the Dolphin file manager to prevent a major source of crashes when copying files, as well as a major source of the infamous Dolphin bug where folders fail to update in real-time when contents are modified in another application.

Other noteworthy changes in KDE Frameworks 5.106 include improved middle-clicking on various things like KWin-drawn titlebars, as well as a fix for an issue that could cause KDE apps and the Plasma desktop to hang when using them to move a lot of files at the same time.

The KTextEditor app received some attention to making its “Save Copy As” feature work again and fixing the selection highlight for RTL text with custom line height.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.106 now allows you to enter paths with spaces in them in the Properties dialog, Shortcuts page, and Autostart page in System Settings, a change that also landed in KDE Plasma 5.27.5. For more details, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

KDE Frameworks 5.106 will be landing shortly in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, especially if you’re using one of the popular rolling releases (e.g. Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed), so keep an eye on your package manager and update your installations as soon as possible for a better, more stable, and more reliable Plasma desktop and KDE apps experience.

