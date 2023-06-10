KDE Frameworks 5.107 Enables Thumbnail Caching on Encrypted Volumes

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.107 as yet another monthly update to the KDE Frameworks 5 open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing common functionality needed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as other open-source projects.

KDE Frameworks 5.107 looks like a small update that only improves support for installations with an encrypted home directory by storing thumbnails in their typical cache location so that they won’t have to be re-generated all the time.

It also improves dark mode support for KDE apps when they are running on other desktop environments than KDE Plasma and the plasma-integration package is not installed. This change was implemented in the Breeze icon set, which now correctly uses light colors instead of staying dark.

Moreover, KDE Frameworks 5.107 improves support for Kirigami-based apps when using icon themes that do not contain monochrome action icons, so that various icons across these apps are no longer rendered in black.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.107 adds LibreSSL 3.7 support for KDELibs 4 support, adds support for the Arabic language in KDocTools, improves the performance of the KHolidays API, and adds EAN13 support to the Prison barcode API.

There are also several other minor fixes and improvements, so you should check out the full changelog on the release announcement page. Again, this looks like a small update of the KDE Frameworks software suite, but any improvement is more than welcome.

KDE Frameworks 5.107 is on its way to the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. You should update your installation to this version as soon as possible, especially if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environments or any of the standard KDE apps.

