KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule

With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

In addition, KDE Frameworks 5.111 also fixes a bug causing KDE apps that use KIO to crash when trying to overwrite a file, adds the ability to focus buttons in the toolbars of KDE apps that use the KXMLGui framework with the keyboard, and adds support for FSID as the device identifier for the Baloo file indexing and file search framework for the Plasma desktop.

This new KDE Frameworks release also brings some fixes to improve support for various image formats, such as AVIF, RAW, HDR, and XCF, improves KRunner by fixing install script paths to desktop files, and fixes various other small issues. For more details, check out the release announcement page.

This KDE Frameworks release is kept small because the KDE Project continues to work hard on the next major Plasma desktop, KDE Plasma 6, which now has an official release schedule that suggests a final release date of February 28th, 2024.

The KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment will have two beta and two RC (Release Candidate) development releases, as well as an alpha version for public testing.

According to the release schedule, KDE Plasma 6 alpha will be out on November 8th, the first KDE Plasma 6 beta drops on November 29th, the second KDE Plasma 6 beta arrives on December 20th, the first KDE Plasma 6 RC will be out on January 10th, and the second KDE Plasma 6 release candidate is scheduled for January 31st, 2024.

KDE Plasma 6 is built against the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI and will introduce numerous new features and enhancements.

Last updated 25 mins ago