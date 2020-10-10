KDE Frameworks 5.75 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.75, a new monthly update of the open-source software suite consisting of a collection of over 70 add-on libraries to Qt for the Plasma desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 5.75 is packed, as expected, with numerous improvements and bug fixes to make your KDE Plasma experience more enjoyable, reliable, stable, and bug-free. It brings improvements to the Discover package manager to no longer crash or silently fail when trying to update certain add-ons from store.kde.org, when canceling the password dialog, or when visiting its Settings page immediately after launching an app.

It also improves the trashing of files on external disks to use the trash folder for the respective disk directly, makes the tab switching and highlight animations of the Kickoff Application Launcher and System Tray more responsive, and fixes blurred user avatars in the new System Settings Users page and Kickoff App Launcher.

The navigation-style sidebars in Discover and other Kirigami apps were made more consistent with the other apps, such as System Settings, restoring of KDE app windows no longer causes opened windows to be completely covered up, and Lokalize’s main window is now displays correctly on Wayland.

Furthermore, KDE Frameworks 5.75 makes it possible to open and save files containing double quotes in their names through the Open and Save dialogs, as well as to set custom shortcuts that use the Tab key and add shortcuts in the Shortcuts page under System Settings that use the Alt Key when there’s already an ‘Alt+something’ shortcut that triggers an action on the Shortcuts page itself.



Images courtesy of Nate Graham

Appropriate context menus are now being displayed for text fields in Kirigami- and QML-based desktop apps when you right-click on them, the System Settings pages now have perfectly consistent margins on all sides and a unified titlebar/header appearance when using a compatible color scheme, and Plasma Vault’s system tray icon no longer disappears when the app is an error state.

Other changes include the removal of the annoying prompt asking you if you want to execute non-executable scripts when trying to open them, support for the text view in Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-based apps to respects the active system-wide color scheme, and the addition of a little separator line between the breadcrumbs and navigation buttons for views and toolbars that use both.



Images courtesy of Nate Graham

It’s also worth mentioning that the KDE Frameworks 5.75 makes tooltips throughout the Plasma desktop environment and the distinct header area throughout various Plasma applets visible, especially when using the Breeze Dark Plasma theme, removes a strange left indent from form layout UIs when in narrow mode, and adds the correct text color to labels for list items in the timezone chooser view.

Miscolored button icons were fixed as well on the login and lock screens, icon themes installed using the Get New Icons window now update correctly, saving files containing a colon in the beginning of their names now works as expected, and the scrollview settings in the scroll track now apply to the scrollviews in QML-based apps as well.

Last but not least, the Kate text editor was improved to no longer fail to change the font size when adjusting the system-wide color scheme and to allow users to configure a keyboard shortcut for pasting text that was last selected with the mouse.

Also, apps displaying the “Are you sure you want to close multiple documents?” dialog when you quit while multiple documents are opened will no longer be shown if the app is closed as a part of the normal shutdown operation and when using session saving.

Some under the hood changes make large and complicated QML-based apps be more responsive and faster, and a memory leak was plugged from Plasma’s System Monitor widgets. For more details on the changes implemented in KDE Frameworks 5.75, you should check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Frameworks 5.75 packages, which should appear in the coming days.

Last updated 10 hours ago