KDE Frameworks 5.82 Released with More Than 200 Changes

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.82 as the monthly update for May 2021 of their open-source collection of over 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provides various common functionality for KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 5.82 comes with more than 200 changes to improve generation of thumbnails during screenshots or when copying files, make it easier to add events to Kontact from Digital Clock’s pop-up, and improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing sub-menus of context menus for Plasma applets.

It also improves grid items in System Settings pages by making them fully accessible, adding keyboard navigation, and improve usability on touch screens and discoverability by implementing the ability to display their inline actions for the currently-selected item and the hovered one. Moreover, a System Settings crash that occurred when navigating from one QtQuick-based page to another was also fixed.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Frameworks 5.82 revamps both the Plasma Calendar applet and the pop-up for the Digital Clock applet to look more modern and consistent, improves indexing support for moved or renamed folders, and makes the “Open or execute” dialog modal to avoid launching an app multiple times.

Support for Kate and other KTextEditor-based apps has been improved as well in this release by addressing a crash that occurred when opening a file and choosing the “Close file, discarding contents” option in the warning message that appears in the app, a rare crash when dragging text, as well as a screen width issue with the code completion pop-up.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.82 improves support for QtQuick-, Kirigami- and QWidgets-based KDE apps by fixing various visual glitches or bugs, adds support for web shortcuts to display their icons by default, and adds support for gradually resizing icons on the Plasma panel when changing its thickness.



As mentioned above, KDE Frameworks 5.82 is packed with more than 200 changes, so check out the full changelog for more details on what’s fixed or improved. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, make sure you update to KDE Frameworks 5.82 as soon as it lands in the stable software repositories.

