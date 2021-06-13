KDE Frameworks 5.83 Brings More Than 200 Changes, Improves Support for Flatpak Apps

The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.83 as the latest and greatest version of their open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries for Qt to provide commonly needed functionality for KDE apps and core components.

KDE Frameworks 5.83 is a monthly update and brings numerous bug fixes and improvements to make your KDE Plasma and Apps experience more stable, reliable, and enjoyable. There are over 220 changes included in this update, which is a highly recommended update for all users using the KDE Plasma desktop.

Highlights include the ability to select folders in the folder selector dialog in Flatpak apps, as well as other apps that use XDG portals, new KMyMoney icon, new Goodvibes icon, support for blur effect behind plasmoids, a fix for a memory leak that occurred when updating Cover images in the ASF (WMA) file format, as well as a fix for a regression that caused the Dolphin file manager to crash when searching for files.

The KCommandBar that implements a HUD-style pop-up that aggregates all the menu actions of a KDE app has now been added to all KXMLGui-based KDE applications, such as Dolphin, Gwenview, Kdenlive, Konsole, Krita, Okular, and many others. You can use with the Ctrl+Alt+I keyboard shortcut.

The KDE Frameworks 5.83 release also includes an updated breadcrumbs bar for the Dolphin file manager to display more user-friendly text for search results, a fix for a crash in the Plasma desktop that occurred when displaying the events for a day with exactly 5 events in it using one of the calendar widgets, and improvements to the on-the-fly spell checking functionality in Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-based apps with recent Qt versions.

Moreover, the Browser Identification page from System Settings has been removed from this release because it is now considered useless, monotonic cubic interpolation was implemented for the graphs in the System Monitor app and system monitor widgets to no longer show weird lumps at the end, and flat colors are now being used instead of gradients for auto-generated avatar images used in various places across the Plasma desktop and apps.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Frameworks 5.83 enables the HEIC plugin for saving all ICC profiles, fixes a common binding loop that reduced performance in QtQuick-based apps, improves support for global shortcuts that include the ampersand ( & ) character, updates the Plasma Wayland Protocols dependency to version 1.3.0 for the Plasma Wayland session, and adds an option in the NetworkManagerQt applet to disable IPv6.

Of course, there are also numerous other bug fixes and improvements to make the Plasma desktop more enjoyable, such as centered content for tab buttons that include both icons and text center the content without letting the text overflow. For more details on all the changes included in this monthly release of KDE Frameworks, you can study the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’re using a recent KDE Plasma desktop environment or KDE apps, you should update to KDE Frameworks 5.83 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

